It doesn’t seem that long ago we were cheering the Chiefs for winning the Superbowl.

Now we’re hoarding toilet paper and hiding behind closed doors. Businesses are closed, and sports events cancelled.

It’s wise to be cautious in the face of a pandemic. Very necessary and wise. It’s our responsibility to safeguard our health, and the health of others.

But just as important as safety precautions to guard our physical health is the responsibility to be calm and think rationally.

In this global economy it’s important we think critically and not let emotions and the constant barrage of media buzzwords lead to panic or hysteria without proper data to back it up.

Especially when what we now call “media” has – for the most part – become a global conglomerate. There’s a need for independent voices.

There’s a need for tough questions rather than generalities such as “flatten the curve,” “presumed positive,” “tip of the iceberg,” or “pandemic’s escalation.”

The mere word “pandemic” incites fear.

We were always taught “trust but verify.” Especially when our personal safety, freedoms and personal liberty are at stake.

There was never a time for tough questions like now. There was never more of a need for independent voices.

It’s necessary we safeguard our health, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t ask tough questions, and expect good answers.

America is the greatest country on Earth, and we are at our best when times are tough.

We’ll get through this and emerge victorious, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t think critically and ask tough questions.