Thousands of Johnson County residents will descend on Gardner this week for the annual county fair. The Johnson County Fair will culminate in a grand parade through downtown Gardner on August 3. The parade is sponsored by the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce.

For 80 years, the fair has provided farmers with a forum to showcase their expertise while preserving the county’s agricultural heritage.

Moreover, the fair offers young people in the 4-H clubs an opportunity to learn how to care for animals and participate in events on animal husbandry throughout the year.

A spot check at the fairgrounds early this week found hundreds of volunteers and workers putting up stands and preparing for the start of the fair.

Young participants under the 4-H club banners were setting up stands in the rabbit and poultry section. Well-tended goats and sheep were already being placed in their pens as were several dogs in the canine section.

Work on the fair is a year round labor for many volunteers.

Of course, the fair cannot be complete without the carnival and all the attendant bells and whistles. The ice cream and cotton candy stands, and the ferris wheels and roller coasters. There’s even a haunted house. There will be lots of fun and learning in a family friendly venue.

While visitors will be delighted at all the fair has to offer, we thank these dedicated 4-H club members and the volunteers, including the fair board members and the GE chamber, who help run the event.

It takes hard work and dedication for the young people to rear and tend the animals throughout the year, and it takes courage to then present the results of that hard work to compete with others at the fair.

Johnson County, the state’s most affluent county, has seen rapid growth in the last few decades and is now largely considered an urban area. Family farms are few and far between.

That’s why the fair is such an important event.

It’s a reminder of who we are; a forum to showcase our heritage and roots.

We welcome our visitors this week, and we applaud all those who put in countless hours to make the 2019 Johnson County Fair a success.

Thank you.