Fireworks are a hot button issue for many Gardner residents.
A 2016 ordinance change which allowed the discharge within city limits several years ago has drawn both praise and ire from area residents.
People either love them, or hate them.
Kudos to Gardner city government for inviting residents to make public comments regarding the discharge dates for 2020.
Since the change, dates allowing fireworks discharge have changed annually.
The public is invited to attend the next Citizens Police Advisory Committee (CPAC) meeting on Sept. 23, at 7 p.m., to discuss fireworks discharge dates for the Independence Day holiday.
This meeting is not being held to determine whether or not fireworks should be allowed in Gardner. Discussions of that nature would need to take place with the city council.
The CPAC meeting will be held in the Community Room of the Gardner Justice Center, 16540 Moonlight Road.
