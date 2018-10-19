It’s not too late to research candidates and be ready to vote in the Nov. 6 election.

Advance voting by mail will begin Oct. 17, and advance voting in person will run from Oct. 22 thru Nov. 5. The general election is Nov. 6 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ronnie Metsker, Johnson County election commissioner, told the board of county commissioners recently that an unprecedented number of voters were registered. Add to that the county’s new election machines – now certified to avoid problems associated with the last election – and your vote is ever more important.

Your vote does count. The recent primary for Republican candidates for governor was narrowly decided by less than 150 votes and that without a recount when Governor Jeff Colyer conceded to candidate Kris Kobach.

The governor’s race is only one of several on the ballot which includes state representatives, county commissioner, local townships and several state offices. A complete ballot can be viewed at jocoelection.org.

Don’t fall into the trap of “my vote doesn’t count.”

It does.