Building bridges was the theme of Gardner’s State of the City address held May 15 at the Hampton Inn.

Steve Shute, mayor, extolled the virtues of unity between governmental and non-governmental agencies in the community.

Relationships, Shute said, are the key to progress, and pledged that the city will spearhead efforts to build meaningful connections with other agencies and within the business community.

We commend Shute for wanting to build bridges; we’ve heard a lot about his work to bridge gaps during the last year.

The thing is — it’s a lot more efficient to maintain bridges, rather than burn them down and then work to replace them.

Similar to the Gardner Lake Dam Spillway – which has been closed for repair many years – it would be easier to repair/maintain it now rather than to wait for its total collapse and pay for the damage.

Same with relationships, whether they be personal, professional or governmental.

While Gardner’s council micromanages and rewrites the personnel rules and regulations nearly each meeting; or spends thousands in attorney fees nitpicking Robert’s Rules; inserts itself into personnel issues; or spends “bed tax” money that is not yet received, our neighbors to the south and north have staff and procedures in place to continue annexing and building.

We’re losing time.

Gardner does not exist in a vacuum.

We’re all about professional partnerships between government entities; which is much different than cozy relationships between individuals.