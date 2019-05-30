Wreathes have been placed, poppies distributed and social media has been ripe with flag posts and “Thank you for your Service.”

Memorial Day 2019 is now in the past.

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May, honors all who died during military service throughout U.S. history. Congress declared Memorial Day a national federal holiday in 1971.

But the respect and prayers for those all who have passed before us, the appreciation of our military, does not have to be relegated to just a few days.

Throughout the year, there are ways to honor:

volunteering at hospitals, nursing homes, or delivering meals

raising funds, correspondence, a package of personal items

visiting the lonely, serving on local boards, or joining associations

or

just spend a few moments each day in quiet reflection and honor.

Memorial Day 2019 has passed, but the respect, honor and pride we share as a Nation should continue throughout the year.