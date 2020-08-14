It’s as simple as “just say no,” but every year drivers get behind the wheel and drive.

So we’ll say it again: “Don’t drink and drive.”

Once again, law enforcement groups will join together to crack down on drivers under the influence.

Between Aug. 20 and Labor Day, Sept. 7, the Gardner Police Department will join other local and state police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing drunk and other impaired drivers from the road.

This year’s campaign is titled “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.”

In 2018 one person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 50 minutes in the United States.

Driving after consuming alcohol or any other potentially impairing substance is a choice you make. GPD asks drivers to think before they get behind the wheel; think about consequences to not only yourself, but other drivers and your family.