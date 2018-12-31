New Year’s is more than just a time to celebrate; it represents a time of rebirth, a time to start again. That’s probably where the practice of making New Year’s resolutions began.

Many celebrate the New Year with religious traditions; some spend the eve in quiet reflection or setting goals; others spend the evening quietly with friends and families.

And while the habit of traveling to party-hearty, over-indulge and ring in the New Year with food and alcohol seems to be declining – in part due to social pressure not to drink and drive – there is still a place for some holiday reverie.

For those who do venture out on New Year’s Eve:

• Select a designated – sober – driver to make sure everyone makes it home safely

• Hire a cab or limousine service to transport you, or spend the night at a hotel or with a friend.

Above all; have a wonderful holiday and be safe.