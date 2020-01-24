Not since Len Dawson won the Most Valuable Player Award in Super Bowl IV has there been so much excitement in Kansas City. Led by a quarterback with fast hands and team spirit, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl for the first time in fifty years.

Tulane Stadium rocked on January 11, 1970, as the Chiefs defeated the Vikings. Tickets cost $15 back then. Today’s ticket prices range from $4,500 to $16,500 on stubhub.com.

“Football, like life, is about change,” Coach Hank Stram said.

The weather got so cold in New Orleans in 1970 that the fountain in front of the Fountainbleu Hotel turned to ice, but cold couldn’t stop the Chiefs. The team played red hot.

Stram, who became a Hall of Famer, told Len Dawson, “You can change a play, but if you do, it’d better work.”

Everything worked for the Chiefs that day as they beat the Vikings, 23 to 7.

Coach Andy Reid will do the coaching deed for the Chiefs this year. Super Bowl LIV will find the Chiefs battling the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Miami Gardens, Florida. Reid is coaching a sensational team, including tried and true tough men Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, and two outstanding rookies, Juan Thornhill and Mecole Hardman. Every man on the team makes it stronger, so bring on the red and yellow. Stronger than sunlight, the Kansas City Chiefs will shine.