There’s plenty of work being done on the streets in both Gardner and Edgerton.

It’s a welcome sight so soon after one the most brutal winters to hit the area left streets and roadways riddled with potholes.

In Edgerton, the city deemed some streets to be past their useful life and has embarked on a project that will see those streets completely torn down and constructed anew.

The project, which will cost the city about $4 million, includes new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and driveway entrances. Residents in the affected areas will also see new street lighting.

The project in Edgerton is being financed by the proceeds of a special fee charged to the owners of the businesses at the LPKC. That’s a direct benefit the residents will feel from the massive development happening on the other side of town, and we applaud the council for having the foresight to require such a fee from the multinationals at the park.

In Gardner, the special sales tax passed by residents a few years ago has gone a long way in improving city streets.

The city has improved most of its roads and streets, and by the end of this year almost 90 percent of the designated roadways will have been improved.

At $15,136 per lane mile, the chip seal process used in Gardner gives the repaired road a five to seven year lifeline, a significant discount compared to the asphalt overlay process which costs $56,883 per lane mile for a 10 year lifespan.

We are confident that the governing bodies of the two cities have set the right policies for street and road maintenance and that the staff have worked with diligence to ensure public monies designated for this purpose are prudently spent.