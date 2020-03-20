The City of Gardner has shown a commitment to stepping up to help others by stopping all utility shutdowns during the COVID-19 crisis.

With this decision, they demonstrate the kind of true compassion that our city needs at all times.

Edgerton, too, has considered this option.

Some communities have taken this kindness a step farther, by turning utilities back on for customers who’ve struggled with shut-offs.

The rationale goes beyond caring for individual families to caring for the health and safety of the region as a whole.

With hand-washing as a fundamental means of slowing the spread of the virus, and with self-quarantine recommended by all levels of government, it goes to follow that turning on utilities for everyone will ensure the safety and health of the general populace as no other steps could.

Gardner’s finance director said March 2 that the electric fund is robust. Overall, the electric fund has increased from 68 to 80 percent with an additional $3.1 million in the electric capital reserve fund, according to the minutes.

Gardner can afford altruism as an investment into keeping community health robust.