The problem with the decision makers in the upper echelons of business and government, is there seems to be a deep divide between what they perceive they are doing, and how it actually works out.

For example, whatever your opinion on face mask mandates, we find it a bit ironic that after a long struggle, there’s no longer a penalty for smoking marijuana in Kansas City, but you can be fined $500 for failing to wear a mask, and your business (private property) can be closed.

So the ironic outcome of these decisions: wear a mask when you fire up that blunt; but don’t cross the state line, it’s illegal here.

And what about that federally mandated $600 extra unemployment benefit? Some recipients were making more than they did in the workplace. Other folks are still fighting an overloaded system for any benefits. And now, well now, the $600 stimulus is over, unemployment is high, people are racking up credit card debt, and they’re feeling frustrated, angry and anxious.

Yet all the while, the “powers-that-be” are wondering why people take to the streets.

Duh. Complete disconnect between the haves and have-nots.

There are other ironies out there. Example: you can be ticketed for not wearing a seat belt, but it’s okay to ride a Harley 70 mph with no helmet.

And now the Kansas bureaucracy is bragging $291 million provided to food recipients can now be spent online, but only at the two global superstores that don’t remit sales tax to Kansas.

Additionally – so benefit recipients are not embarrassed – it’s illegal for retailers to ask for identification. For privacy reasons, unlike your credit cards, individual’s names are not put on the plastic food cards.

So taxpayers can be ID’d, but not food stamp recipients.

Simply ingenious.

But never fear, capitalism is alive and well in America. Just more of a “street capitalism.”

For those who receive a nameless food stamp card and are short on cash EBT cards are as good as currency. You can buy the cards anywhere for about 50 cents on the dollar. And since there is no identifying name on the card, you can either purchase the card outright and head straight to the store, or go in with the recipient, load up the groceries, and have them swipe the card.

No questions asked. Happens every day.

In all these examples, we wonder if the outcome is what the bureaucrats intended. There’s a difference in book smarts, common sense and “street smarts.”

Maybe bureaucrats should come out of their ivory towers and see how the real world runs.