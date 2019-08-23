We didn’t endorse Greg Chapman when he ran for USD 231 school board, but we’re sorry to see him step down at the end of this term due to a change of address.

Chapman has shown himself to be a dedicated public servant and a representative willing to listen to, and speak for, constituents, even when in the minority.

We didn’t endorse Chapman because he hadn’t held office before, but he grew into the position; always willing to listen and speak up for those who had no voice.

Chapman has been a champion of the people, and it is with regret we see him step aside at the end of this term.