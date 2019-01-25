January is School Board Appreciation Month, and if you see one of USD 231’s seven members, let them know you appreciate their service.

Gardner Edgerton has seven board members: Shawn Carlisle, Greg Chapman, Rob Shippy, Lana Sutton, Robin Strentz, Tresa Boden and Kristen Schulz. All live within the district; many work locally.

None get paid.

Serving on the school board is a non paid elected position.

Board members set policy and have general oversight of the district organization and are the stewards of tax funds levied by the district.

It’s good to have local residents with oversight of USD 231. Residents with complaints, or accolades, can call representatives on the phone, or go to a monthly board meeting.

All to often, like many local entities, board members only hear from patrons when there is a problem or complaint.

Now is the time to thank these local officials for the work they do on our behalf. While we may not always agree with each individual decision they make, we do believe they have the best interest of our children and community at heart.

They care.

Our thanks to you —