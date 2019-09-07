Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

Edgerton city council approved a charter ordinance Aug. 22 exempting the city from provisions of state law relating to public buildings.

The charter ordinance is related to the proposed building of recreational center in the city known as the Greenspace project.

Karen Kindle, finance director, told the council that after consultations with city attorney, financial advisor and bond counsel, staff recommends that the council consider chartering out of the states’ non-uniform statutes related to public building facilities.

The charter ordinance would allow the city to have the authority to purchase, lease, build, make additions or furnish a public building or facility.

“The charter ordinance will also allow the city to issue general obligation bonds to pay for the costs of such improvements when authorized to so by the governing body,” she said.

She said that according to the league of Kansas municipalities governing body handbook, a charter ordinance may be used when several provisions are met.

“In this instance, state law does not apply uniformly to all cities; therefore, the city of Edgerton can choose to charter out of the state statute”. She said.

A charter ordinance needs a 2/3 vote of the council, including the mayor, to pass. Councilmembers Clay Longanecker, Katee Smith and Jody Brown joined the mayor in voting for the ordinance. Council members Ron Conus and Josh Lewis were absent.

The ordinance will be published in the local paper for two weeks after which there is a 60 day waiting period to allow time for public petition for referendum.

“If no petition is filed, the charter ordinance becomes effective on the 61st day after second publication,” she said.