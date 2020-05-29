Johnson County Motor Vehicle has opened a new online payment portal for vehicle tag renewal customers that have been unable to renew online or come into an office over the last several months. This renewal option is only available for customers with registrations that expired in March and April.

If you previously tried to renew online and your registration was not eligible, you can now renew at https://www.jocogov.org/residents/vehicles. Penalties will not apply, at this time, per State of Kansas Executive Order No. 20-12. To use this portal, you must have your plate number and VIN available. This portal is temporary and will only be open for a short period of time.

“We recognize that COVID-19 has been difficult for Johnson County residents in multiple ways, and whether due to a financial hardship or other reasons, people may not have been able to take care of vehicle registration renewals over the past few months,” said Thomas Franzen, Johnson County Treasurer. “We are pleased that we can provide customers the convenience of online payment options for expired renewals.”

For questions please email [email protected] or call 913-826-1800.