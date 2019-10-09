Olathe Live! is back at Stagecoach Park on Oct. 11, with the Tallgrass Express String Band and Kelly Hunt.
Tallgrass Express String Band will bring songs celebrated in the Flint Hills to the Olathe Live! stage. The band has recorded 46 songs on three albums, and lead singer Annie Wilson is a five-time winner in the Walnut Valley Festival New Song Showcase.
Tennessee native Kelly Hunt now calls Kansas City home. She blends folk, blues, and classic country for a sound that’s unique, fresh, and full of emotion. She’ll be accompanied by acclaimed fiddler Star Heaney.
Donations during the show will benefit the Mahaffie and Olathe Parks & Rec Foundations. The show begins at 7 p.m. so arrive early to grab your favorite spot.
Visit OlatheKS.org/OlatheLive for more information.
Olathe Live! returns to Stagecoach Park
