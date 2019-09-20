The Lake Olathe Triathlon will take place Sept. 21, at 7:30 a.m. at Lake Olathe Park. The park will be closed until 2 p.m., including the boat ramp on the west side. The Marina will be closed all day Saturday and will re-open Sunday at 11 a.m. The south entrance to the park at Dennis Ave. will be closed during the event. Athletes and spectators can enter the north entrance at Santa Fe St. and Ward Cliff Dr.

Although the majority of the race will take place inside the park, Dennis Ave., Moonlight Rd., Santa Fe St., and Hedge Ln. roadways will be effected Saturday morning for the bike portion of the race. All neighborhoods and drives will have access, but there may be delays.

Registration is still open and will be available through Friday, Sept. 20. Registration is $100. Visit OlatheKS.org/LakeOlatheTri for more information and to view maps and routes.