Olatheans and residents throughout the Greater Kansas City area are invited to join Olathe’s Human Relations Commission (OHRC) to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Jan. 19. The annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Celebration will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mid-America Nazarene University’s Bell Cultural Arts Center (2030 E College Way).

The event, one of the largest in the region, recognizes Olathe students who submitted essays, artwork, and multimedia entries, and will include musical performances from Olathe students. The keynote speaker will be Bryan Busby from KMBC 9.

Olathe’s King Celebration has grown to become one of the city’s most acclaimed events. The celebration provides a platform where Olatheans of all ages can appreciate community efforts to quell bullying, discrimination, and mistreatment of others based on race, gender, or religious beliefs.

This event is presented by the Olathe’s Human Relations Commission, in partnership with Olathe Public Schools, MidAmerica Nazarene University, and the Olathe Public Library.

Olathe Public Library honors Martin Luther King, Jr.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indian Creek Library. Activities will include programming for all ages, family-friendly service projects, crafts, documentary screenings, and more. Visit OlatheLibrary.org for a full schedule of events.