The City of Olathe is proud to announce that city facilities and staff earned four awards at the recent Kansas Water Environment Association annual conference.

The Harold Street Wastewater Treatment Facility was named a top Class 5 plant in the state (facilities treating more than three million gallons per day). The Compost Facility on Hedge Lane was honored with the top biosolids management program in Kansas for 2019. Both awards are a result of the passion of the operators, plant maintenance, and laboratory staff who are on-call 24/7 to protect the environment and health of Olathe citizens.

Heather Phillips, wastewater treatment operations manager, received the William D. Hatfield Award at the Kansas Waster Environment Association annual conference in Topeka. The William D. Hatfield Award was established by the Water Pollution Control Federation of 1946 and recognizes outstanding treatment plant operators. Each year, an exceptional operator of wastewater treatment who works throughout the world is presented with the award. This award is named appropriately for William D. Hatfield, 19th president of the Water Pollution Control Federation and the long time “operator” of the Decatur, Illinois, Sanitary District Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Steven McNolty, environmental services maintenance manager, was inducted into the Select Society of Sanitary Sludge Shovelers (5S) by the Kansas Water Environment Association. The society is used by Water Environmental Associations (i.e., those working with sewage and sewage treatment) to honor those who have made a particular contribution to the industry.