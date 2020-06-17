Graphic courtesy of the City of Olathe
After the pandemic, Olathe businesses along Santa Fe are now being inconvenienced by construction. “The City of Olathe knows the Santa Fe St. construction is having an impact on businesses and residents in the area and regrets the inconvenience it is causing; however, this project is essential to addressing one of Olathe’s most congested intersections,” according to a press release. “Once completed, residents and businesses will see significant improvements in traffic flow.” Updates on the construction and detour routes will be published at OlatheKS.org/SantaFeConstruction and will also be sent via NotifyJoCo to residents and businesses with a Santa Fe address. Visit NotifyJoCo.org to create an account and receive those notifications.