Olatheans and residents throughout the Greater Kansas City area are invited to join Olathe’s Human Relations Commission (OHRC) to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Sunday, Jan. 20. The annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Celebration will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mid-America Nazarene University’s Bell Cultural Arts Center (2030 E College Way), with a pre-event public reception featuring student artwork and music beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The event will feature guest speakers Sunayana Dumala, Founder of the Forever Welcome Facebook community, and Marc Dupree, Wyandotte County District Attorney, as well as performances by KC Friends of Alvin Ailey, harpist Celia Albon, and the Olathe North High School Choir. Student art contest winners will also be announced. The event is free and open to the public.

Olathe’s King Celebration has grown to become one of the City’s most acclaimed events. The Celebration provides a platform where Olatheans of all ages can appreciate community efforts to quell bullying, discrimination, and mistreatment of others based on race, gender, or religious beliefs. More than 4,600 local students participated in writing, visual arts, and multi-media contests related this year’s theme, “Ending Silence.” Winners will be announced and awarded monetary prizes at the event.

This event is presented by the Olathe’s Human Relations Commission, in partnership with Olathe Public Schools, MidAmerica Nazarene University, and the Olathe Public Library.

Contact Vanessa Vaughn West, Community Relations Manager, at [email protected] or 913-230-8047 for more information.