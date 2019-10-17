The Grand Opening of the Indian Creek Library at 16100 W. 135th St. is Oct. 19. Special entertainment will include face painters, a balloon artist and live music.
Special Features of Indian Creek Include:
* Commons with Park Street Pastry Café
* 230 seat Community Event Space
* Interior Courtyard with 18 ft fireplace
* Quiet Reading Room
* Study/Meeting Rooms
* Audio/Video Recording Studio
* Makerspace
* Gaming Room
* Friends of the Library Book Store
* Children’s Reading Garden
* Exterior Courtyard with adjacent city park and playground (opening Spring 2020)