Johnson County Commissioners and other county leaders got a look at the progress being made at the new Medical Examiner facility going up on the Johnson County Government Campus, located near 119th & Ridgeview Road, in Olathe.

Dr. Diane Peterson, chief medical examiner; Janice Phillips, project implementation manager with FAC; and Eric Dill with McCarthy Construction highlighted the building’s safety and security features and explained how its design will allow autopsies to be conducted faster and more efficiently, benefiting both law enforcement and families.

The new 33,000-square-foot building will house the latest in laboratory and testing equipment, allowing Dr. Peterson to complete her autopsy reports faster and issue death certificates within weeks versus months. An observation deck housed above the autopsy suites gives law enforcement and medical students the ability to watch Dr. Peterson and her staff conduct an autopsy and ask questions using a two-way microphone. The facility also houses a special autopsy suite with a robust air-handling system and HEPA filter for infectious disease and decomposed cases and acooler large enough to handle a mass fatality event.

The building is approximately 75 percent complete with a grand opening set for June 2020.