Performers this year were David Nail along with Love and Theft, Big Time Grain Co, and newcomer Dillon Carmichael. There were food vendors, bounce houses, face painting, portable zip lines, interactive entertainment and a fireworks display. Photos courtesy of the City of Gardner

This year eight fireworks vendor permits were issued compared to seven in 2017 and five in 2016.

Of the seven permits issued, none went to a Gardner vendor.

Of the eight fireworks stands in 2019 there was: one from Baldwin; two from Paola; one from Pittsburg; one from Lake Lotawana; two from Perry; and one from Wellsville.

The fireworks fee is set by the original ordinance at $1,000. This includes the application, the sign fee, the inspections fees and the administration of the process.

Sales tax collected by the vendors is submitted to Kansas and then the city’s portion is remitted back to Gardner. Due to the lag at the state level, sales tax from 2019 is not yet known.

Complaints

Gardner fireworks complaints were up slightly to 77 in 2019, compared to about 45 in 2018.

The fireworks complaints were from Saturday, June 29 through Sunday, July 7, according to Jay Belcher, Gardner Police Chief.

Belcher said there were no major incidents to report during the July 4 festivities, “Just the display at Celebration Park and there were no issues there…..but it was a great show.”

About 6,000 attended.

Sales tax

Although sales tax from the current year is not yet available, the amount collected has increased each of the past three years:

2016, $4,197; 2017, $6,243;