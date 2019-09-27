Michael Zegers
The annual GEHS novice debate tournament was held Sept. 21 at the high school.
The teams of Aidan Dove/Ryan Beane and Lilly Chapman/Isaiah Siegfried finished the day with two wins and two losses.
The teams of Brenton Wilden/Patrick Strick and Karishma Campos/Harley Preutting both finished with three wins and one loss.
These records had them finishing in sixth and eighth place respectively.  There were 25 teams competing from five different schools.