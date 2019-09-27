Michael Zegers
The annual GEHS novice debate tournament was held Sept. 21 at the high school.
The teams of Aidan Dove/Ryan Beane and Lilly Chapman/Isaiah Siegfried finished the day with two wins and two losses.
The teams of Brenton Wilden/Patrick Strick and Karishma Campos/Harley Preutting both finished with three wins and one loss.
These records had them finishing in sixth and eighth place respectively. There were 25 teams competing from five different schools.
Novice debaters finish in the top 10
