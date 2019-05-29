Notice of Abandoned Property Subject to KSA 582565

Notice is hereby given to Janie/Juana Serda and any unknown occupants of the addresses listed herein that you may have abandoned household goods, furnishings, fixtures and other personal property (hereinafter “Abandoned Property”) located at 11907 West 143rd Street, Olathe, Kansas 66062. The Abandoned Property left after tenant’s family removed most large items prior to eviction, includes furniture (couches and wicker patio), books, child toys, household items, pictures and personal papers/medications, appliances (frig without handles, dw, w/d), food, electronics, clothing, dog and bird cages/supplies and small tools (small tiller and yard/hand tools), and other items not listed. This Abandoned Property will be sold/disposed of on or about June 17th, 2019. The Abandoned Property may be redeemed prior to June 15th, 2019 by notifying your landlord, Phyllis Lamers, in writing (RE court case 19LA03649), that Abandoned Property is not, in fact, abandoned and upon payment to the landlord of the reasonable expenses incurred by the landlord of taking, holding, and preparing the property for sale and of any amounts due from the tenant to the landlord for rent, court awarded fees, or otherwise.

Please contact JoAnn Butaud, 7225 Renner Road, Suite 200, Shawnee, Ks 66217 at (913) 890-7019 (phone) or at [email protected] (e-mail), before June 14th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. to inquire about redeeming the Abandoned Property.