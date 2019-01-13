Nominations are being sought for the “Citizen of the Year” and “Business of the Year.” These awards are the highest civic recognition presented to an individual in Gardner and Edgerton.

These awards signify excellence in community and corporate relations and a commitment to the community above all else.

Nominations are accepted until March 1, said Jason Camis, chamber president. Nominations may be emailed to [email protected] or by calling the chamber at 856-6464. Ask for Amity.

The winner of the Citizen of the Year award will be honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Gardner Rotary club and serve as the grand marshal of the Johnson County Fair Parade. The winner of the Business of the Year award will receive recognition to display in their place of business.

Chamber board members, sitting elected officials, government entities and nonprofits are not eligible. Sell-nominations will be accepted. Nominees and winners DO NOT have to be members of the GE chamber. The winners will be recognized at the GE chamber annual dinner in the spring of 2019.