Lynne Hermansen

Special To The Gardner News

The Capital Improvement Plan for Gardner was presented to city council at their April 6 meeting.

Matt Wolff, finance director, shared plans for the city for 2020 through 2024 for the five year plan.

The total cost will be $55,366,000 for projects. “We identified the needs, determined costs, prioritized requests and developed finance strategies,” he said.

Wolff said the plan will go to the planning commission May 26 and then to the Aug. 23 Budget Planning. “We get requests for projects, but we don’t always have the funding authority,” he said.

Wolff said 50 percent of the projects are utility projects and 46 percent of the plans are public works projects.

The plans include a new airport terminal and FYI hanger by 2023, new line maintenance building and wastewater treatment advanced nutrient removal.

“We are within the limits for nutrients, but there’s been a lot of talk to lower nutrients,” Gonz Garcia, utility director, said.

Utility projects for the Capital Improvement Plan include maintaining a safe transportation network, new signal installation at Madison and Moonlight, reconstruction of Waverly Street from 175th to Madison, Moonlight Road rehabilitation, rehabbing Main Street from Sycamore to Moonlight, Center Street rehab from Main to 167th Street, redoing Center street sidewalks, rehabbing 183rd street from Center to Moonlight, Trail resurfacing for the park system, a new I-35 and Gardner Road interchange, overhead power lines from Cedar Niles to Clare Road, underground power lines for Prairie Trace 3 phase project and adding a new water transmission line for Hillsdale Lake.

Parks and Recreation’s big project for the Capital Improvement Plan is to reconstruct the parking lots at Celebration Park.

Wolff said at this time the project is unfunded.

Randy Gregorcyk, council member, said the parking lot has heavy potholes. “In our down time can we patch the holes?” he said.

Wolff said there are no funds for parking lots, and it is a $1 million dollar project.

“They are more like sinkholes now,” Steve Shute, mayor, said. “Maybe we can put some rock in there to extend the life longer.”

Wolff said the Capital Improvement Plan cannot support any additional road projects. $1.5 million is available for street improvements and a $10 million debt capacity.

Shute asked Wolff if the Gardner Road Bridge project was the second phase of the diverging diamond project plan and not a full replacement. “I know we don’t have matching $9 million from KDOT,” he said.

Wolff said they will need a funds match from the city.

“We will have to tighten the screws to get funding by 2022,” Shute said.

A detailed breakdown of costs and projects are available on the city’s website.

City council moved presentation item number 2 for the South Wastewater Treatment Plant to the April 20 meeting.