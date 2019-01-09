Photo courtesy of JCPRD

Calling all music lovers! Dig out your old instrument and join a group of fun-loving musicians age 50 and older in the New Horizons Band. The group will begin band rehearsals starting Jan. 29 at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park.

The New Horizons Band is a program of the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District in conjunction with the University of Missouri – Kansas City’s Conservatory of Music and Dance and Meyer Music. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t played in years! The band offers an opportunity to make music in a relaxed, learning atmosphere, and includes brass, woodwind, and percussion.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 Plus and then under fine and performing arts. In the printed catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “performing group music.”

Rehearsals for the New Horizons Band take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday beginning Jan. 29. The cost for 16 two-hour sessions is $80 per person for Johnson County residents or $88 per person for nonresidents. For more information about this program, call (913) 826-3160. To register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.