A new season of themed bingo games is being kicked off in early January by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. In all, eight bingo sessions will be presented at five locations through early April.

All of this season’s bingo sessions begin at 1:30 p.m. on a Wednesday or Thursday and will feature a dozen games of bingo, as well as food, prizes, and fun. Bingo prizes include gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses. For Johnson County residents, the cost for each two-hour program is $5 per person in advance, or $6 on the day of the event. For nonresidents, the cost is $6 in advance, or $7 on the day of the event. Cost of admission covers food (or snacks) and staff time to administer the bingo program. No additional charge for bingo.

For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com.

While JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-2975 for space availability.