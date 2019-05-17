The USD 231 Board of Education has announced new lead principals for the 2019-2020 school year. Board members approved the hires of Jennie Adrian for Edgerton Elementary, Katie Beach for Moonlight Elementary, and John McIntire for Pioneer Ridge Middle School at the monthly board meeting on May 6.

“We are extremely proud and excited to name these three individuals as the principal in their respective buildings. Each possess a strong background in leadership and will serve the district and our students extremely well,” said Pam Stranathan, superintendent. “They will be an excellent addition to the outstanding staff in each of these schools.”

Adrian has been serving as an associate principal and activities director at Gardner Edgerton High School since 2015. Prior to her arrival at GEHS, she spent 15 years as a math teacher in Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio. Adrian earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and English Education from MidAmerica Nazarene University where she was a three sport athlete and her Master of Science in Educational Administration from Emporia State University. Most recently, Adrian was named the 2019 KASSP District 1 Assistant Principal of the Year.

Beach has been serving as an administrative intern at Madison Elementary since 2016. Her administrative duties in this role have included working alongside district administrators and staff in both elementary and middle school settings. Prior to this role, Beach taught for ten years in the GE district at the elementary and intermediate levels. Prior to coming to USD 231, she began her teaching career in Junction City as an elementary education teacher for two years. Beach earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Kansas State University and her Master of Science in School Leadership from Baker University.

McIntire has served as an assistant principal at Wheatridge Middle School for the past three school years. He earned the Kansas Association of Middle School Administrators Exemplary Assistant Principal of the Year award for 2017-18 academic year. McIntire began teaching and coaching in the GE district in 1991. He has served as a middle school and high school language arts and social studies teacher. In addition, he has served as head and assistant coach for many USD 231 teams. While teaching and coaching, he received the WMS “Golden Apple Award,” the KSHSAA Sportsmanship Award, and the GEHS “Blazer Pride Award.” McIntire has also served on various school and district committees throughout his time in the district. McIntire earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Kansas, his Master of Arts in Education from the University of St. Mary, and his Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Pittsburg State University.

Adrian, Beach and McIntire also successfully participated in the USD 231 Aspiring Administrator Academy