Young children can explore the world of sports through a new program being offered by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

The program is called Multi-Sport – Introduction to Sports and is for ages three through five. Participants will try out several popular sports and see what interests them during this instructor-led program. All equipment is provided. Please wear closed-toe shoes. To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under preschool and then under sports. In the printed catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “multi-sport.”

This program will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, on the Great Lawn behind the clubhouse at Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village. The cost for three 45-minute sessions is $32 per child for Johnson County residents or $35 per child for nonresidents. This is the only time this program will be offered this season. For more information or to register, call (913) 826-2975. To register online at www.jcprd.com.

The JCPRD’s Activities catalog, with information and a registration form, is available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. To register online and for updated program listings, see the district’s website at www.jcprd.com