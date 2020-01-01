Submitted photo

Get energized with a new program called Morning Flow Yoga being offered by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District beginning in early January.

In this moderate intensity program, participants will build heat, stamina, strength, and flexibility while moving through integrated sequences. Sun Salutation variations and balancing postures with a focus on alignment are part of this flowing class where participants move consciously with the breath. Variations will be offered so all can participate, but previous yoga experience is recommended. It’s the perfect way to set your day up for success.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under adult and then under fitness & health. In the printed catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “yoga.”

Morning Flow Yoga will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village. The cost for eight 50-minute sessions is $63 per person for Johnson County residents or $69 per person for nonresidents.

For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com