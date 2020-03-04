Submitted photo

A free concert by the New Horizons Band is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, located at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. For this event, the entire 45+ member ensemble is expected to play for about an hour. This top-notch entertainment is free of charge, but donations to support this program are welcome.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog, browse first under 50 Plus and then under fine and performing arts. Look for the keywords “performing group music.” To see this program online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and complete a course ID search for 27641. This program is free, but donations are accepted.

The New Horizons Band is a program of the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District in conjunction with the University of Missouri – Kansas City’s Conservatory of Music and Dance and Meyer Music. The band is a group of music-loving adults age 50 and older who meet about once a week to practice. The group includes brass, woodwind, and percussion. New Horizons has been in existence for about 16 years and currently has about 45 band members, including members who come from as far as Blue Springs to participate. UMKC music majors assist the band director.

For anyone interested in joining the group, the band meets for practices weekly on Tuesday nights beginning at 6 p.m. at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park. For more information about the band or the concerts, call (913) 826-3160.