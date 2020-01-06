Submitted picture

Calling all music lovers! Dig out your old instrument or rent a new one and join a group of fun-loving musicians age 50 and beyond in the New Horizons Band. The group will begin band rehearsals starting Jan. 21 at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park.

A program of the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District in conjunction with the University of Missouri – Kansas City’s Conservatory of Music and Dance and Meyer Music, the New Horizons Band offers an opportunity to make music in a relaxed, learning atmosphere. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t played in years. The band is currently open to anyone with an instrument and some musical background. The band includes brass, woodwind, and percussion, and offers an opportunity to play in small groups and band practice. UMKC music majors assist the band director.

Rehearsals for the New Horizons Band take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday beginning Jan. 21. The cost for 16 two-hour sessions is $83 per person for Johnson County residents or $91 per person for nonresidents. For more information about this program, call (913) 826-3160.

