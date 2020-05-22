The new athletic director for Gardner Edgerton High School will be Scott Peavey.
Board members approved the hire beginning with the 2020-21 school year at the monthly board meeting on May 11, 2020.
Peavey is finishing his second year as assistant principal and activities director at Basehor Linwood Middle School. He is from a small town in northwest Kansas (Plainville) and graduated from the University of Kansas with a Secondary Social Studies degree. Peavey began his high school coaching career at Basehor Linwood High School in 2010-2011 as an assistant track coach. After those two seasons, he spent three years as a teacher and coach at Tonganoxie High School and the next four years as a history teacher and coach at GEHS.
His wife, Erin, is a Title 1 Reading teacher in the KCK district and they have two children (sixc year old Luke and three year old Claire.) He loves to spend time with his family, watching sporting events, and reading.
New GEHS athletic director announced
