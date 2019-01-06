Submitted photo

Show your competitive spirit during a new pickleball tournament co-sponsored with Blue Valley Recreation Commission during a program being presented by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s 50 Plus Department.

Participants in this Winter Rally Pickleball Tournament will compete for awards in men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles. T-shirts and lunch are available for an additional cost. All players must be 50 years of age by the registration deadline.

The Winter Rally Pickleball Tournament will take place beginning at 8 a.m. on Jan. 18, at the Blue Valley Recreation Center at the Hilltop Campus, 7720 W. 143rd St., Overland Park. The cost for one nine-hour tournament is $25 per person. This tournament is expected to fill quickly. For more information please call Mallory Ozier, tournament director, at (913) 826-2830. To register, call (913) 831-3359.

Pickleball is a fun and competitive sport that is a mash up of tennis, ping pong, wiffle ball, and badminton. The rules and style of the game are similar to tennis. The court is sized like badminton. The paddles used are somewhat like a ping pong paddle and the ball looks like a wiffle ball. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in America and has caught like wildfire across the KC Metro.