New Century AirCenter recently became the first certified aerospace site in Kansas. Picture are: (left to right) Greg Martinette, Mayor Steve Shute, Robert Ingram and Aaron Otto. Submitted photo

During its annual Developer Day, Southwest Johnson County EDC announced that New Century AirCenter had met the criteria to become an AEROready™ Certified Site. The area is first aerospace industry certified site in state of Kansas.

The AEROready Certification validates the Southwest Johnson County Kansas region’s readiness to attract aerospace companies, ensures there is ample supply of labor and quality sites, opportunities to customize labor training and utility and transportation infrastructure are in place.

Industry certifications are important to real estate consultants when making site selection decisions and the AEROready Certification will directly address factors critical to the success of attracting aerospace/aviation operations at the newly available 700 acres at the AirCenter.

“Taking New Century AirCenter to the next level is essential to enhance our national aviation footprint,” said Aaron Otto, executive director, Johnson County Airport Commission. “As the third busiest airport in the state, the AirCenter meets the qualities needed to attract and sustain companies in the aerospace industry, including those that require airport support services and infrastructure.”

Greg Martinette, EDC president, commented, “This is an ideal location for companies who need high-quality sites and buildings with national and international access to transportation via land, air and rail. This Certification will give us a critical tool for target marketing to the aviation/aerospace community.”