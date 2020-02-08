Photo courtesy of Fire District #1

Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS responded to the area of Roeland Park Dr. and Lenexa Pkwy in New Century, KS on Jan. 29, 2020 around 1:30 p.m. to investigate an odor of natural gas coming from a storm drain.

Upon arrival, the crew met with Atmos Energy on scene. While both agencies began looking for the natural gas leak, they were receiving multiple readings for different levels of natural gas. The incident was then upgraded to a hazardous materials incident. This added additional units and resources to the Incident.

Atmos Energy was able to locate the natural gas leak which was coming from a 7 inch main supply line. Crews continued to remain on the scene until the leak was completely stopped. Atmos Energy was notified by one of the airport employees.

There are no injuries related to this incident. Nearby businesses were notified of the incident for situational awareness but were not affected. A safety perimeter around the leak was established as a precaution until the leak was stopped. The leak was a safe enough distance away from businesses in the area so no evacuations were needed.