When the holidays are over and it’s time to take down a natural holiday trees, wreaths and garlands, give them a second life by recycling them.

The Johnson County Recycling District will be offering Christmas tree recycling again this year. The locations listed below will be open from now thru Jan. 13.. This program is for Johnson County residents only. All tinsel, lights, ornaments, netting and tags must be removed.

Businesses are not permitted to use these locations to dispose of trees.

There are four convenient locations in Johnson County, including the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Gardner, across from the Purude extension office in the grass area.

Visit RecycleSpot.org or call 816-474-8326 for a list of locations throughout the metro area that will recycle trees and greenery. Most services are free.

Like other yard waste materials, holiday trees and greenery are discouraged from being deposited into Kansas landfills. Area communities offer residents a number of ways to recycle these items —not only keeping them out of landfills, but also creating a useful product that can be used for a variety of purposes, including trail surfaces, erosion control, landscaping and fish habitat in local lakes.

The following is a list of holiday tree and greenery recycling services in the metro area. Most services are free, but call to confirm. If your community is not listed, contact your city or trash hauler to find out if they offer a tree-recycling service.

Call you trash hauler first to see if they offer curbside pickup. Other pickup options include:

• Edgerton— 913-893-6231; Edgerton residents only

• Olathe — 913-971-9311; Olathe residents only

• Gardner – 913 856 7535; Gardner residents only

Drop-off locations include:

• Olathe: Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, 913-438-7275; Heritage Park,

16050 Pflumm Rd., 913-438-7275; Yard Waste Facility, 127th St. and Hedge Lane, 913-971-9311

• Overland Park: Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., 913-895-6273; Youngs Park, 7701 Antioch, 913-895-6273; Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira, 913-895-6273; Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty, 913-895-6273

• Shawnee — Deffenbaugh Customer Convenience Center, 17955 Holiday Drive, 800-631-3300; Theater In The Park (Shawnee Mission Park), 7710 Renner Road, 913-438-7275