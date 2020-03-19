Photo courtesy of GPD
Officer Chris White and his family left Gardner on March 12, headed for Nashville. He will be connecting with friends of his, and they will be assisting in the relief efforts there after the recent tornado strike. Thanks to the generosity of the citizens of Gardner and the men and women of Gardner Police Department, Officer White is towing a trailer full of supplies that will be distributed to those in need. Pictured are members of the Gardner Police Department before Officer White’s departure.