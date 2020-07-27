Riana Henderson

Contributing columnist

A huge part of my job is proofreading, reading through the entire paper and checking for mistakes.

The section of the newspaper that engages me the most is the obituary section. I like reading about the lives of people who used to live around our town. It often makes me wonder what my obituary will sound like. . . I hope I’ll have a good looking obit.

Who will I be survived by? Who has preceded me in death?

But most importantly … What did I accomplish?

Obituaries don’t show the full extent of some one’s life, just a snapshot of the major events.

The average obituary focuses on four things: the birthplace, the career, the family, and the funeral home. But, do these things really sum up your entire life?

I don’t want my life to be defined by my career. I plan to become a history professor, but that won’t be an academic all the time. Born here, worked there, funeral here is not a true portrayal of my life nor anyone else’s.

In reality, the biggest successes in life are not listed on the obituary page, the new experiences. It’s the little pebbles that make our lives enriching and unique, not just the boulders of career and family.

There could be millions of construction workers, college professors, or newspaper editors in this world, but what makes all of them different is their personal lives and interests. Learning how to grow raspberries, play chess, or make pickles is just as important as becoming a lawyer.