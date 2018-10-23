Albert Rukwaro

Special to The Gardner News

The city of Edgerton has earmarked up to $20,000 for facility upgrades at the Edgerton Community Museum.

The museum is located directly east of City Hall and opened in October, 2013. The museum concentrates solely on Edgerton’s history.

The city approved the proposal during a city council meeting Oct.18. The funds will be used to replace windows and siding at the museum which is located at 406 East Nelson St.

During the meeting the city also approved an ordinance on the description and survey of lands necessary for acquisition of easements and right-of-way for the Homestead Lane/207th street improvement project.

Beth Linn, city administrator, said the city is making progress on easement and acquiring rights from property owners affected by the project.

The Edgerton City Council and the Kansas Department of Transportation approved an $11.875 million infrastructure agreement last July. The project provides critical infrastructure to Kubota, an existing Edgerton business. Kubota currently occupies approximately 770,000 square feet at the Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) Phase I but has closed on land south of Interstate 35 to construct two, one million square-foot, state-of-the-art logistics facilities for its new North American Distribution Center (NADC). The KDOT project will provide supporting infrastructure to Kubota and Logistics Park Kansas City Phase II south of Interstate 35.

In other business

The council and staff held a work session after the council meeting and reviewed upcoming projects and funding sources. Among the upcoming projects reviewed are a wastewater master plan, sanitary sewers and a plan to design and renovate Edgerton Lake.