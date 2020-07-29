Submitted photo
Addison Holle
Club reporter
Morning Glory 4-H Club still making the best better during COVID-19
The Morning Glory 4-H club is not letting COVID-19 stand in the way of being true to the 4-H motto: “To Make the Best Better.”
During the last few months of quarantine, Morning Glory has continued to meet regularly using video chat app “Zoom.”
During these virtual meetings club members treat each meeting just like a normal meeting despite not being in person. Regular agenda items such as songs, roll call, officer reports and business items are all conducted just like in a normal meeting setting. A virtual community service project was even conducted, where members and their families picked up trash in their own neighborhood and community.
Morning Glory was awarded the Purple seal for the club’s leadership and community service. This is the highest award that the county can bestow on a club. Trash Pickups, adopt a family and Salvation Army bell ringing are examples of a few of the projects conducted throughout the year.
This year’s Leaders for Morning Glory:
President: Jackson Holle
Vice President: Camden Rietcheck
Secretary: Ben Burling
Treasurer: Joceyln Finley
Correspondence Secretary: Natalie Claycamp
Reporter: Addison Holle
Historian: Nicole Claycamp
County Council: Jackson Holle and Chase Eccles
4-H Information Officer: Jenna Harlan
Safety Officer: Evelyn Toman and Gabby Smith
Parliamentarian: Chase Eccles
Community Leaders (Parents): Jeanette Rietcheck, Missy Burling, Danny Burling