Submitted photo

Addison Holle

Club reporter

Morning Glory 4-H Club still making the best better during COVID-19

The Morning Glory 4-H club is not letting COVID-19 stand in the way of being true to the 4-H motto: “To Make the Best Better.”

During the last few months of quarantine, Morning Glory has continued to meet regularly using video chat app “Zoom.”

During these virtual meetings club members treat each meeting just like a normal meeting despite not being in person. Regular agenda items such as songs, roll call, officer reports and business items are all conducted just like in a normal meeting setting. A virtual community service project was even conducted, where members and their families picked up trash in their own neighborhood and community.

Morning Glory was awarded the Purple seal for the club’s leadership and community service. This is the highest award that the county can bestow on a club. Trash Pickups, adopt a family and Salvation Army bell ringing are examples of a few of the projects conducted throughout the year.

This year’s Leaders for Morning Glory:

President: Jackson Holle

Vice President: Camden Rietcheck

Secretary: Ben Burling

Treasurer: Joceyln Finley

Correspondence Secretary: Natalie Claycamp

Reporter: Addison Holle

Historian: Nicole Claycamp

County Council: Jackson Holle and Chase Eccles

4-H Information Officer: Jenna Harlan

Safety Officer: Evelyn Toman and Gabby Smith

Parliamentarian: Chase Eccles

Community Leaders (Parents): Jeanette Rietcheck, Missy Burling, Danny Burling