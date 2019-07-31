Allyson Rietcheck
Club reporter
During the weekend of June 7 – 9, Gabby Smith, a member of the Morning Glory 4-H Club, attended the State of Kansas Geology Field Trip held in Rosalia.
The town of Rosalia is located in in the southeastern Flint Hills near the Osage Cuestas. Cuestas is the term geologists use to describe ridges with steep, cliff-like faces on one side and gentle slopes on the other. This Cuestas is especially interesting as it was once covered with shallow seas allowing for great fossil finds.
During her trip, Gabby collected fossils, rocks and minerals for her Geology 4-H project which will be displayed at the 2019 Johnson County Fair in Gardner. Gabby thoroughly enjoyed the trip and is looking forward to attending another state geology field trip in 2020 to explore more geological areas in the state of Kansas.
Morning Glory 4-H
