Lee Moore, Gardner council president, resigned his position, two months before his term was set to expire.

In a post on his official social media, Moore said he and his wife had recently purchased a house outside Gardner city limits, fulfilling a lifelong dream to live in the country.

During a council meeting Oct. 22, Moore confirmed his resignation from the council and announced he would immediately give up his position as council president.

He proposed Todd Winters, councilmember, to take over as council president, and the council voted unanimously to appoint Winters to the position.

Rich Melton, councilmember, will remain as vice president.

The council president presides over the council in the absence of the mayor.

“Gardner is growing, and we now have the right talents in all the right places to blaze new trails and keep putting Gardner first,” he wrote on his social media page, adding it has been an honor and privilege to serve the community for the last several years.

During the meeting, all the council members thanked Moore for his service to the city and wished him well in the future.

Moore was first elected to the council in Nov. 2016, and his term was set to end in January 2020. He had not filed for re election.

There are six candidates running for three open seats, including Moore’s, in the Nov. 5 elections. Incumbents Todd Winters and Rich Melton will face off with newcomers Adrianna Meder, Kacy Deaton, Tory Roberts and Jay Warren.