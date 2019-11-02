Submitted photo

The city, in partnership with Diagnostic Imaging Centers, P.A., is bringing back the Mobile Mammography to Gardner on Nov. 5.

Members of the public can receive a mammogram in the mobile mammography vehicle in the City Hall parking lot from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Those interested can schedule an appointment by calling 913.344.9989. Walk-ins are also welcome. Participants must provide their insurance card.

Additional details

• When scheduling a mammogram, tell the scheduler that the appointment is on the mobile coach for Nov. 5.

• Uninsured women may qualify for a covered mammogram through Susan G. Komen Kansas & Western Missouri.

• Women 40 years and older do not need a doctor’s order for screening (non-symptomatic) mammograms.

• Women 35-39 years old may obtain a baseline screening mammogram. They should check with their insurance provider before the screening for plan eligibility and coverage.

• Patients should not be pregnant or be breastfeeding.

• The coach is not ADA-accessible due to vehicle parameters.

• On the day of your mammogram, participants should wear a two-piece outfit not to have to disrobe fully. They should also avoid lotions, deodorants, and powders above the waist.

For more information, visit www.dic-KC.com.