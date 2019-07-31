Samantha Brethour (left),Miss 4H and runner-up Theresa Burg, at the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension 4-H Fashion Revue held July 24 at Wheatridge Middle School in Gardner. Photo courtesy of Johnson County Extension Office

Samantha Brethour, 16, was crowned Miss 4-H and Theresa Burg, 17, was crowned Runner-Up Miss 4-H at the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension 4-H Fashion Revue held July 24 at Wheatridge Middle School in Gardner.

Brethour is the daughter of Clay and Kristin Brethour, Lenexa. Burg is the daughter of Wendell and Dorothy Burg, Olathe.

The Miss 4-H award recognizes 4-H members for their contribution to Johnson County 4-H Youth Development in the areas of leadership, citizenship and participation. Applicants are required to give a five minute public presentation promoting 4-H before a panel of judges, followed by a question and answer period with questions posed by the judges. Submission of a 250-word essay is an additional requirement.

Brethour and Burg were selected based on their overall 4-H participation, leadership, achievements and variety of activities, as well as their personal presentation skills and ability to communicate. They will represent the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension 4-H Youth Development program at various community events throughout the year, including the upcoming Johnson County Fair parade, Aug. 3 in downtown Gardner.