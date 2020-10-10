Mildale Farm, located between Gardner and Edgerton, will be open for fall activities Oct. 31. Pre-registration is required. Submitted photo

Bring the family and spend the day exploring the Mildale Farm property and enjoy a number of fall activities during this free public event. The site includes the 22-acre Mildale Farm that is usually only accessible by reservation and is one of the region’s premier venues for weddings, family reunions, corporate retreats and other special occasions.

Milldale Farm, Edgerton, will be open for fall activities from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Oct. 31, hosted by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

The 2020 Mildale Farm Fall Festival will look a little different due to COVID-19. The festival will require pre-registration for a timed session of 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration opens on Oct. 1, 2020 and will remain open until all time slots are filled. Each window of entry will allow for approximately 200 attendees to be on the property at one time. Each individual family member that will be attending the event must register. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, a picnic snack/lunch and enjoy a variety of activities. Activities will include a pumpkin patch, Cops & Bobbers, a kite show and performances by the KC Symphony. All activities will be hosted outside and remains free to the public thanks to the support of our sponsors.

Physical distancing and safety are a top priority.